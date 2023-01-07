 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $429,999

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $429,999

Motivated sellers have approved a PRICE IMPROVEMENT OF $19,500! Amazing opportunity to own a meticulously maintained, low maintenance & turnkey Ranch with a sprawling open floorplan in Mooresville's highly desirable Avalon subdivision. High ceilings, formal dining room, large double door storage closet & 2 guest bedrooms are just the beginning! Huge island kitchen & neutral toned cabinets & perfectly complimenting granite. Adjacent to the chef's style kitchen is a breakfast/dining area. Enjoy a movie night in your oversized family room. The sunroom is great for an office/playroom. Open area off the garage that can be a drop zone/mudroom. Laundry room is very spacious. Primary bedroom is large with perfect en-suite with garden tub, separate shower & closet. Your backyard oasis includes a Gazebo with brand new canopy! Owners have installed a privacy fence on both sides. You will enjoy the peacefulness of this wooded lot with beautiful trees. This ranch is a fabulous find! Welcome home!

