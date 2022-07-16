 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $429,900

This is an opportunity you don't want to miss! This pristine, turnkey & move in ready home in fabulous Mooresville has it all and more! Owners have adorned this home with so many upgrades making this beauty a show stopper! Custom shiplap, floating shelves & tastefully appointed accent tile in great room/fireplace. The open floor plan will surely impress with its practical space for your family. The kitchen has a fantastic flow with an abundance of counter space & all stainless steel appliances (REFRIGERATOR WILL CONVEY) Guest bathroom updated with dreamy finishes. Second level boasts the main bedroom w/trey ceilings, spectacular updated en-suite and custom closet. The loft/bonus area offers a perfect venue for movie nights. Two additional rooms are generously sized with an updated full bathroom. The oversized deck is perfect for all your entertaining needs accompanied by a storage shed and storage unit. This gem is a MUST see! Minutes from everything Downtown Mooresville has to offer!

