3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,900

Full brick ranch in well established neighborhood with a rocking chair front porch, huge back deck with half covered. The backyard is fenced. Huge gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, tile back splash, gas stove, stainless steel appliances and a large walk in pantry. The kitchen is open to the greatroom with a gas log fireplace making this home fantastic for entertaining or cozy evenings at home. This is a split bedroom floorplan with drop zone off the garage entrance. The primary suite has a trey ceiling and the bath has dual sinks and a very large shower. This home also features a formal living room and dining room that can be used in many ways. Upgrades throughout! Great access to I77 and Lake Norman.