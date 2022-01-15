This coastal home is a must see! Updated lighting, rocked fireplace, barn door, screened porch, and granite throughout. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining friends and family. This community has a pool, cabana, and bocce ball court. Walking trails coming soon. Lawn maintenance is included in the monthly HOA dues. Additional features include Revwood floors in the foyer & living area, 2 piece crown molding, wainscot molding in the foyer, granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms, ceramic tile shower in master bathroom, stainless steel appliances, tankless gas water heater & a CPI smart home system, and covered/screened porch. Home Is Connected includes programmable thermostat, Z-Wave door lock and wireless switch, touchscreen control device, automation platform, and video doorbell.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $420,000
