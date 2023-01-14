3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $419,900

Welcome Home! This like-new townhome in the sought-after Langtree area of Mooresville is fresh on the market and sure to go fast! This end-unit townhome features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs, which includes a spacious primary suite with two walk-in closets and a generous en-suite bathroom. The laundry room and a loft area also complete this upper level. The lower level is comprised of the open-concept area, including a large living room, and eat-in kitchen with massive center island. Completing this home is a fenced in area off of the dining room and a two-car attached garage. This opportunity won't last long, stop by today!