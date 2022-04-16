3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $417,000

MUST SEE THIS AWESOME RANCH STYLE HOME!!! This beautifully designed ranch home has an amazing open concept to include kitchen, dining room and living room. In the kitchen find a beautiful 14 foot granite breakfast bar which separates the kitchen from the living room with its cozy fireplace with gas logs. Just outside the kitchen area enjoy a nice screened in patio suitable for those mid-day lunches. Wide hardwood flooring runs throughout the open spaces. The large Master bedroom with its tray ceiling with two piece crown molding and wainscot molding has a ceramic en suite bath and large walk-in closet. All bedrooms and closets are carpeted. You will find the community swimming pool, playground and walking trail conveniently located to this beautiful home. This is a nice quiet family oriented neighborhood located off Highway 3 and only minutes from gas stations, grocery stores and the downtown Mooresville area.