Lake Front Community! This immaculate, move-in ready home features Lake Norman access via community canoe launch, fish, and other fun lake activities! This stunning 3 bed, 2.5 bath home boasts of a formal dining room that connects to a chef's kitchen with a substantial walk-in pantry, 9' ceilings, revwood flooring, all opening to large family room with a cozy gas fireplace. Upstairs provides 2 spacious secondary bedrooms, a lovely loft area, and a large owner's suite with a vaulted ceiling, expansive walk-in closet, and gorgeous primary bath. Enjoy the five-lane lap pool, kiddie pool, clubhouse, walking trails, playground, pocket parks, and bocce ball court. The 3000 sq ft clubhouse features a great room, kitchen, fireplace, & fitness room. Mooresville Realty 704-663-0990 www.mooresvillerealty.com
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $415,000
