BETTER THAN NEW RANCH! Very popular and versitile Aberdeen plan by DR Horton, located in the highly sought after lake community of Atwater Landing. This beautiful home sits on a spacious corner lot! Relax on the covered porch while enjoying an expansive backyard, which backs up to community green space. Extensive updates have been made since the home was built in 2020 which include: Mohawk RevWood LVP flooring in both secondary bedrooms, finished drywall and fresh paint in garage, Craftsman wall storage in garage, low voltage lighting in the yard, paver stone wall, Douglas fir flower bed, paver stone entryway and Ring system. Enjoy all this community has to offer including lake access with paddle board and kayak launch, community pool/clubouse, fitness center, playground and picnic areas.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $415,000
