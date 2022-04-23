Waterfront at Langtree offers Luxury Low Maintenance Living yet Easy Access to I 77! Lakefront Amenities include a Pergola, Firepit! Nearby Langtree at the Restaurants & Shops are within Walking Distance! For Lake Fun keep your Boat at All Seasons Marina just 2 miles down Langtree! This like New Home features an Open Floor Plan Great Room, Dining & Kitchen making for Easy Entertaining. The Gourmet Kitchen features White Cabinets, Quartz Countertops & Subway Tile Backsplash! Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring on Main Floor and in Upstairs Baths! Enjoy a Fenced Back Yard for Private Outdoor Entertaining and/or for your Furry Family/s Playtime! The Primary Bedroom & Primary Bath with Double Sinks, Tub & Stall Shower are on the second floor as well as 2 Guest Bedrooms, Guest Bath & a Small Loft that makes a Great Space for your Home Office! Upstairs Laundry is convenient to all the Bedrooms! 2 Car Attached Garage plus a Wide Driveway for Parking those Extra Vehicles! If you are looking for Easy Living this is it!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $415,000
