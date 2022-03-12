WELCOME HOME AT LAKE NORMAN! This 3-story townhome offers the convenience of townhome living with the amenities of a single family home. Luxury included features like 2-car garage parking, 9’ ceilings, quartz countertops, modern cabinetry and more allow you to live in the luxury home you’ve always wanted, without the high price tag! Conveniently located just off of I-77, Waterfront at Langtree offers the best of luxury, low-maintenance living with easy access to all of the great things that Lake Norman has to offer! Want to do some shopping or grab a bite to eat? Take a short walk over to Langtree Village just across the street! Want to enjoy some fun in the sun out on the water? Visit our local marina just over two miles away or take a short walk down to the community pergola and fire pit for some gorgeous sunset views over the water!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $409,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man was charged after shots were fired Sunday afternoon into a residence in Mooresville.
Kelly Wyatt of Statesville tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.
At 15, she set a fire that killed her grandparents in Wilkes County. At 46, she's getting a second chance.
- Updated
While in prison April Barber became a certified paralegal and the author of two books. And she is repentant, said Greensboro attorney Don Vaughan, who pushed for the pardon that set Barber free.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March…
- Updated
A Kings Mountain woman faces multiple felony charges after her arrest on drug counts twice in Iredell County over the past few weeks, Iredell …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The house hunt is ongoing, but Mitch Johnson believes he’s already found a good home in South Iredell High School and the greater Troutman community.
When and how did you acquire the car?
- Updated
West Iredell High School revealed this week that it has named former Warriors player Macy Pope its next volleyball coach.
Greensboro pastor, restaurant owner held without bail over missed court dates connected to unpaid loans
A bench warrant was issued for Seafood Destiny owner Anthony Knotts on Feb. 18 after he did not show up for a Jan. 3 court date — the latest in a string of missed court dates — over unpaid debts, including one that started out as a $4,915 loan in 2012 that has accrued more than $10,000 in interest, according to court records.