3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $409,500

Rare opportunity in desirable Morrison Plantation! Gorgeous Allston model townhome with fully finished walkout basement and private driveway! This one-of-a-kind home is nestled at the far corner of the community, with only one adjoining neighbor and the best view in the neighborhood. The open and airy floorplan is flooded with natural light and is perfect for entertaining. The main level features gleaming wood floors throughout with an open and inviting living space, dining area, fully equipped kitchen with large island and breakfast bar, tons of cabinet space, and flex space for additional seating and/or office space off the kitchen. Upstairs hosts the expansive primary suite and gorgeous bath with oversized shower, laundry, guest bathroom, and two additional bedrooms. Basement features office/flex room, tons of storage, wide open living area, and walkout to the large patio overlooking the pond. Walking distance to the Lowe's Y, dining, shopping, Hope Park, and more!