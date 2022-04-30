3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $409,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS received, please submit your highest & best by 6pm Sunday and thanks for showing. Welcome to this maint. free living community in Mooresville in highly desirable Johnson Manor. Fall in love with this immaculate home w/open concept, master on the main, kitchen w/large island, granite & lots of cabinets. Hardwood floors buffed in 2019, family room with gas fireplace, drop zone off garage & next to laundry room. Two other bedrooms located downstairs. Upstairs you'll find a large bonus room that can be used in various ways and a large walk in attic. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped fenced backyard sipping coffee on the covered patio or newly added 10x19 stone paver patio overlooking green space with a wooded view. Enjoy birds & wildlife out back or enjoy your front porch & greet neighbors as they walk by in this active community! Johnson Manor offers a clubhouse w/fitness center, kitchen, mtg rm, grill, outdoor seating, community garden, walking trail & a dog park.