3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $400,000

STUNNING and CLASSY! Fabulous floor plan with 3 bedrooms two full baths on main floor PLUS office, laundry room, closets and walk in pantry! Kitchen has double cabinets, New beautiful granite that extends out to a overhang for bar seating. Breakfast nook. Home is immaculate and breathtaking! Bonus room upstairs. New roof in 2017, new flooring, ceramic tile in master bath with dual vanities. Split floor plan. Second full bath with dual sinks and transient window. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. High ceilings through out home. Patio and fenced back yard. Home is nicely tucked in rear of neighborhood. Quiet and peaceful, yet within walking distance to pool and basketball area. Behind fenced area is common area. This ranch has much to offer with the three bedrooms on main with additional office , open floor plan with dining area and seperate breakfast area. Home is STUNNING!