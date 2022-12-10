 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $400,000

Opportunity to purchase a low maintenance ranch home in this sought-after Mooresville community. Expansive open-concept floor plan that is light, bright, & airy. The kitchen features large center island, quartz countertops, subway tile, Frigidaire SS appliances, double ovens, & 5-burner gas cook top. Primary suite offers large walk-in closet, double vanity sinks, large shower w/built-in seat, & water closet. Bedrooms on opposite sides of the home for privacy. Center study/flex room w/double glass doors could have many alternative uses. Relax on the screened porch equipped w/ceiling fan. Enjoy outdoor cookouts on the paver stone patio. $2K in custom window shades installed throughout. Refrigerator, washer/dryer to convey. Furnishings are negotiable. Ring doorbell. Situated in downtown Mooresville close to shopping & restaurants. Single entrance & exit street with 21 homes provides a private quaint setting. Clubhouse, outdoor pool, walking trails completion in 2023. Showings begin 12/8.

