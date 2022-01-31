 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $399,999

RANCH w/ Basement in Sought after location of Mooresville! 1.1 Acres in a Peaceful Setting! County Taxes! NO HOA!! Oversized 2 Car Detached Garage! Easy to Finish Basement-Wired and Sheetrocked w/ set up for Kitchen! Open Floor Plan! Fresh Paint! Brand New Carpet! Wood Floors! Metal Roof! Rocking Chair Ready Covered Front Porch! Cul-De-Sac Lot! Ample Parking! Room for RV or Camper! Convenient to Downtown Mooresville, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Schools! Award Winning Mooresville Graded School District! Better Hurry!

