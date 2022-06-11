Summer-long blooms add great curb appeal framing stone-accented Ranch/Bonus home! Rare-find over half-acre lot is level with fenced & wonderfully private back, including playset for move-in ready fun. One-owner 2017 built home features volume ceiling & wood floors in open floorplan Kitchen/Dining & GR w/gas FP. Moldings dress the foyer & split BR layout adds privacy. Kitchen has granite tops & a breakfast bar for homework/extra seating by the cook. Stainless appliances include fridge, gas top stove & the dishwasher is Brand New! Laundry & Baths with tile floors, and granite tops tall vanities in each bath. Owner BR has lighted fan set in deep tray ceiling, walk-in closet & ensuite bath with soaking tub, sep shower & dual sinks. 2 Front BRs w/spacious walk-ins & lighted fans have guest bath nearby. Upper Bonus Rm adds Rec/Media space. Oversized patio overlooks wooded back with a firepit & shade trees beyond! Tankless H2O heater. Established community, low HOA fees & mins to Elem school!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $399,900
A Pennsylvania man is behind bars after a traffic stop conducted by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Even with a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway closed for the next two years, drivers will be able to access Doughton Park and the Bluffs Restaurant, two popular spots in the affected area.
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
She fatally shot her boyfriend, believing the gun’s safety was on. Winston-Salem woman convicted of manslaughter.
Ashley Symone Williams, 31, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. According to a Forsyth County prosecutor, she accidentally shot her longtime boyfriend on Sept. 30, 2018, in the chest after the two were playing with their guns in their bedroom. She pulled the trigger, mistakenly thinking the safety was on. Mark Dexter Norfleet, 29, died at the scene.
Dr. Darwin E. Carter is the new principal of Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School (HCAM), effective June 27. Carter replaces Eric Puryea…
A driver’s license checkpoint resulted in the arrest of a Statesville man on drug charges.
Police were called twice to a GOP meeting in NC. Closed school board candidate interviews stoked tempers among Republicans.
"The GOP should have never locked their doors on their own people."
Iredell-Statesville Schools hope to be a little safer this fall as they speed up the process of installing security upgrades this summer.
Statesville City Manager Ron Smith has announced the appointment of David Onley as the city’s next police chief effective Monday, June 13.
Rashel Alarcon Loyola