3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $399,900

Summer-long blooms add great curb appeal framing stone-accented Ranch/Bonus home! Rare-find over half-acre lot is level with fenced & wonderfully private back, including playset for move-in ready fun. One-owner 2017 built home features volume ceiling & wood floors in open floorplan Kitchen/Dining & GR w/gas FP. Moldings dress the foyer & split BR layout adds privacy. Kitchen has granite tops & a breakfast bar for homework/extra seating by the cook. Stainless appliances include fridge, gas top stove & the dishwasher is Brand New! Laundry & Baths with tile floors, and granite tops tall vanities in each bath. Owner BR has lighted fan set in deep tray ceiling, walk-in closet & ensuite bath with soaking tub, sep shower & dual sinks. 2 Front BRs w/spacious walk-ins & lighted fans have guest bath nearby. Upper Bonus Rm adds Rec/Media space. Oversized patio overlooks wooded back with a firepit & shade trees beyond! Tankless H2O heater. Established community, low HOA fees & mins to Elem school!