3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $399,900

Welcome to the Meadows at Coddle Creek. This stunning 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Clifton model is chocked full of upgrades. Fresh paint, shiplap, flooring, ceiling fans, driveway addition, light fixtures, and pull down attic just to name a few. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Get connected with this smart home with programmable thermostat, Z-wave door locks and wireless switch, touchscreen control device, automation platform, video doorbell, and CPI smart home system. Situated on Coddle Way with the back porch overlooking the pending walking trails and pond; guarantee that you will have a nature view for the foreseen future. The partially fenced back yard is perfect for kids or furry friends. This neighborhood has all the amenities you could ask for; bocce, cabana, walk-in pool with kids area, tot lot, and pavilion. Don’t sleep on this one! PLEASE BE AWARE OF AGENT REMARKS AS THERE ARE SPECIAL SCHEDULING CONDITIONS.

