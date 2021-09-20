3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $399,000

Country living at its Best located on 1.5 acres of land , Hard to find , close to Mooresville, Troutman , Statesville and Salisbury ! This Original Owner has taken very Good care of this Two Story Home , Real Wood Burning Fireplace in Den , Spacious Kitchen with plenty of cabinets , Formal Dining room , separate Breakfast room , Nice size Den , Covered Deck overlooking private backyard with Mature Extensive Landscaping with Fruit Trees ,Grapevine, Room to park your Extra Cars, Garden shed , Fish Pond , If you Love the Country , You will Love this home with all the privacy, Covered front porch too. Convenient to Mooresville , LKN Hospital , Exit 36 or Exit 42. No Home Owners Association , Low Taxes !