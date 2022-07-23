 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $398,000

  Updated

Welcome home to this large open floorplan end unit convenient to Mooresville, Huntersville, Charlotte and surrounding areas. Fenced back yard, gas fireplace, and main floor owner suite are but a few of the advantages to this immaculate home. The attic has pull down stairs, thermostatic fans and floored storage. Upstairs hosts a large den, 2 secondary bathrooms and a large loft like area for additional living space. Clubhouse offers work out space, kitchen, meeting space, indoor and outdoor dining and a fabulous sitting area. Community gardens and greenspace available as well.

