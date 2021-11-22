 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $395,000

Welcome home to 118 Ridgebrook dr, MooresvilleRecently updated 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom ranch, awesome covered porch complete with TV, fully fenced backyard, in fabulous area, close to award winning schools, great shopping and of course Lake Norman!

