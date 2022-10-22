 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $395,000

Come see this exceptional 2020 townhome now on the market in Mooresville right by Lake Norman! The kitchen features sleek countertops, a double oven, kitchen island, beautiful appliances, and more. Discover a bright interior with an open floor plan and plenty of natural lighting. A luxurious primary suite, including a complete, stylish primary bathroom. Relax on your cozy back patio or walk down the street to the community gazebo and firepit, or hop in the lake. Don't miss this incredible opportunity!

