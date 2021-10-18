 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $392,000

Rare home sitting on almost an acre of land. This home features a sunroom, screened in porch, covered patio and an in ground pool. There is a lot to love about this home and with a little work inside this could be your forever home. Come check it out today!

