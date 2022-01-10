3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $389,900

This 1,800 sqft brick ranch has 3BRS, 2BA, Kitchen, Living Rm, den and laundry and a 700 sqft addition new in 2018 which is perfect for live-in family members, visiting guests or for rental income; The apartment has its own heat pump, water htr, separate entrances, granite kitchen counters, ceramic tile floor, a nicely sized BR, a full bathroom and a walk-in closet; Apartment entrances from the side driveway and the rear deck; The den and laundry area is common between the apartment and the original home; Primary kitchen with granite counters, tiled backsplash, tiled floor and a stainless steel double sink; Dining area with a sliding door to the 2018 rear deck; Living rm with a brick fireplace and a woodburning stove; Primary BR with a full bath; Main roof 2015; Main heat pump 2016; Replacement windows; Large, flat fenced yard with a shed w/electricity; Fenced RV parking area; 50 amp RV hookup in place; 2 car carport; A picturesque farm across the street and a farmers field in the back