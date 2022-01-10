This 1,800 sqft brick ranch has 3BRS, 2BA, Kitchen, Living Rm, den and laundry and a 700 sqft addition new in 2018 which is perfect for live-in family members, visiting guests or for rental income; The apartment has its own heat pump, water htr, separate entrances, granite kitchen counters, ceramic tile floor, a nicely sized BR, a full bathroom and a walk-in closet; Apartment entrances from the side driveway and the rear deck; The den and laundry area is common between the apartment and the original home; Primary kitchen with granite counters, tiled backsplash, tiled floor and a stainless steel double sink; Dining area with a sliding door to the 2018 rear deck; Living rm with a brick fireplace and a woodburning stove; Primary BR with a full bath; Main roof 2015; Main heat pump 2016; Replacement windows; Large, flat fenced yard with a shed w/electricity; Fenced RV parking area; 50 amp RV hookup in place; 2 car carport; A picturesque farm across the street and a farmers field in the back
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Troutman man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on Salisbury Highway.
- Updated
A Statesville woman and a 16-year-old were killed in a head-on crash on Taylorsville Highway near Lippard Farm Road on Monday morning.
It’s now called Little G’s Barbershop in Hickory, but even when it was called simply The Barber Shop, it was always Little G’s.
OLIN—North Iredell’s Beckham Tharpe stole the ball at midcourt and drove in for a two-handed jam to open the scoring Friday night against Stat…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 30-Jan.5…
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Taylorsville man after they said he received money for renovations on a house, but he never did…
- Updated
CHARLOTTE — U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Cyianna Ashley Woods, 38, of Atlanta, Georgia, to 60 months in prison Thursday on wi…
- Updated
A surveillance video photo led to the arrest of a man in the theft of catalytic converters, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
One Mooresville building was heavily damaged after a storm blew through Iredell County early Monday morning with winds gusting around 40 miles…