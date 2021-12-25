3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $385,000

Welcome home to 145 Tetcott St. where you will find a highly desirable ranch floorplan in a very sought after neighborhood. As you enter in you will find a nearly zero entry front porch with an extremely wide hallway that leads you to an open kitchen with a huge island that is ready to help you host your next party on or simple have breakfast and dinners with the family while being able to keep an eye on everyone else. The island seats 4 comfortably. The primary bedroom is well laid out, offers tons of natural light and boasts a closet that is large enough for the best of shoppers. Enjoy coffee or a glass of wine on your screened in porch as you overlook the fenced in backyard that backs up to the woods. The neighborhood is perfect and is completed with a large pool and clubhouse making summers easy to manage as you head down to cool off. The secondary bedrooms share a full bath and are split from the primary. The dropzone which is located off the garage makes grocery shopping easy.