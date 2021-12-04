3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $382,000

Wonderful Mooresville home with Primary bedroom downstairs in Pristine condition. Only 4 years old - and better than new! This home has a fantastic open floorplan with 2 bedrooms down plus office and bedroom plus bonus upstairs. You will love the prefinished dark wood flooring throughout the living areas, cozy living room with gas log fireplace, and the screened porch! Kitchen has dark cabinets, corner pantry, stainless steel appliances, and large island - perfect for cooking and gathering. Primary bathroom has tile floors and shower, long 2 sink vanity and big walk in closet! Main level office with French doors is perfect for working from home but could be a playroom or den - you decided. Upstairs features a large bonus room and bedroom with attached bathroom - great for guest. Enjoy the backyard from the screened porch and paver patio - so nice for cookouts and morning coffee! Don't miss this move in ready home! Excellent location - close to shopping and restaurants!