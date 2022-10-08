3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $380,000

In the heart of Mooresville, this home is move-in ready. Built in 2019, it has been well-maintained with an open floor space plan and beautiful white kitchen. In the highly sought after Mooresville Graded School District, this home can't be beat. The one story ranch style home sits on a .149 acre lot with a private backyard great for any host who enjoys entertaining. This charming home, located in Kensington Village, is within walking distance from the Neighborhood Walmart and a short car ride from all Downtown Mooresville has to offer. When viewing this home don't forget to drive past the community pool and playground. This property is ready for you to call home and make new memories. Welcome home!