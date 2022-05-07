3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $379,900

Welcome home! Located in the highly sought after Heritage at Neel Ranch community, this pristine 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is in like new condition! Construction was completed at the end of 2020! The bright kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen and great room flow well together to create an open inviting gathering area. Peaceful office space with French doors located on the main level. Relax on the covered front porch or catch some sun on the back patio. Beautiful landscaping and a spacious, level, fenced-in backyard. Great community to walk around with sidewalks and street lights. Large community pool for those hot summer days. Convenient location close to restaurants, shopping, and all that downtown Mooresville has to offer! Schedule your showing today before it’s too late! To view the virtual 3D Matterport tour, copy and paste this link into your browser: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bNQqHXp4ZmA&brand=0