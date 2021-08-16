 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $370,000

IMMACULATE TOWNHOME IN EMERALD GREEN, EXCELLENT LOCATION-MINUTES TO 77, END UNIT W WOOD FRONT DOOR, SLATE COVERED FRONT PORCH, MASTER ON MAIN, MASTER BATH HAS GLASS/TILE SHOWER/SOAKING TUB/TILE FLOORS, DBL SINK VANITY, KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS, 42''WOOD CABINETS, GAS COOKTOP, FRIDGE/DISHWASHER/OVEN/MICROWAVE, STAINLESS SINKS, GRANITE ON ISLAND, LAUNDRY W TILE FLOOR WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED/42''WOOD CABINETS BLINDS/CURTAINS CONVEY, PLANK WOOD FLOORING, OFFICE/DINING RM/LIVING RM OFF FOYER, 2 BEDROOMS UP W HALL BATH, BONUS ROOM THAT EXTENDS THE ENTIRE LENGTH OF THE HOME (FRONT TO BACK) 2 STORY GREAT ROOM W GAS LOGS/FIREPLACE/GRANITE SURROUND, ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE/TANDEM, SIDEWALKS/STREETLIGHTS/CLUBHOUSE W WORK OUT ROOMS/OUTDOOR FIREPLACE & WATERFALL, WALKING TRAILS, PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED & MAINTAINED

