NEWLY BUILT 2022 home in Mooresville! 3BR 2.5BA with open great room, beautifully upgraded kitchen and spacious owner's retreat. Kitchen features quartz countertops, farmhouse style island and stainless appliances. Privacy fenced backyard with covered porch, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the Fall weather. Conveniently located within a 5 minute drive to desirable downtown Mooresville, which offers everything from shopping, antique mall, bakeries, design gallery, beer garden, coffee and gift shops!