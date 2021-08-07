Check out this Move-in ready, like new home!! This home is backed up to trees for privacy with three bedrooms, three full baths in total, a loft, and a third-floor bonus room with a full bathroom. Bright open floor plan with kitchen features like granite countertops, 42” cabinets, stainless steel appliances; Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main level. All the bathrooms have cultured marble countertops. Large primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings and dual sinks in the bathroom. CPI security with ring doorbell is transferable to new owner. You will enjoy this quiet neighborhood that features a Dog Park, sidewalks for walking and a playground for the kids. Home is located 5 minutes from downtown Mooresville. Home will not last!!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $369,900
