BUILT IN 2020! This LIKE NEW 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom two-story home features an open concept floorplan and Study with French Doors off the entry foyer. Your spacious Great Room, Breakfast area and modern Kitchen flow into each other and provide a wonderful gathering area for your family and friends. The spacious second-floor Owner's Suite has dual sinks, a large walk-in shower & a walk-in closet. Split Bedroom plan upstairs is convenient for guests. Upstairs hall bathroom has two vanity bowls. Laundry room is strategically located on second floor with bedrooms. Fully fenced yard with doggie door so pets can easily go in and out. This like new home comes with a 15-Year Transferable Structural Warranty from the builder.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $360,000
