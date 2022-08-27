This gem was the Model Home and it’s still LIKE NEW! Move in ready! Great colors, all appliances convey, blinds installed throughout, established front & back lawn with gorgeous fence! WALK IN CLOSETS and great storage throughout. Two car attached garage with room for your pool toys. Like new construction that’s ready TODAY! Showings start 8/26/22 at 10am for pre-approved buyers only. Will not last!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $359,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A well-known local farmer died Monday in an accident.
The list of people from Statesville that have gone on to make an impact on the global scale is not a very long one, but with the service he pr…
A traffic stop and an alert by an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office K-9 led to the arrest of a Pennsylvania pair on drug and weapon charges.
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years.
Prius driver, small dog survive crash with tractor-trailer near Old Fort Mountain. 'Everything caved in around me'
A wreck involving a tractor-trailer and a car on Old Fort Mountain resulted in injuries for two people and the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 being shut down Wednesday evening.
A Harmony man is facing more than 60 counts involving tampering with electric meters.
Massive fire rips through Walmart near Atlanta, sending 3 officers to hospital, Georgia officials say
Black smoke filled the sky as a fire tore through an Atlanta-area Walmart, sending three police officers to the hospital, local news outlets report. The blaze erupted around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, inside the Walmart on Highway 54 in Peachtree City, police and fire rescue officials said. Flames engulfed much of a retail area near the back of the store where the fire is thought to have ...
Friday is not homecoming at South Iredell. It is, however, a coming home of sorts for Rydell Cowan.
Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherril…
Summertime is not over yet.