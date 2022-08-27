 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $359,990

This gem was the Model Home and it’s still LIKE NEW! Move in ready! Great colors, all appliances convey, blinds installed throughout, established front & back lawn with gorgeous fence! WALK IN CLOSETS and great storage throughout. Two car attached garage with room for your pool toys. Like new construction that’s ready TODAY! Showings start 8/26/22 at 10am for pre-approved buyers only. Will not last!

