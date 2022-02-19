3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $359,900

Enjoy your maintenance free living within walking distance to Lake Norman! This beautiful townhouse features an open floor plan with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and fenced in backyard along with a 2 car garage. Plenty of space with 3 bedrooms and an office with french doors that can be used as a flex space if needed. Morrison Plantation is an ideally located community full of amenities, including private boat access with day docks. This maintenance free townhouse allows you to enjoy the Lake Norman stress free! Close to shops, restaurants and highway access. Welcome Home!