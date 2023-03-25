Welcome home! This beautiful like-new home lies just minutes off of NC-150 and is ready for someone new to call it home. Inside the front door, a foyer greets you with access to the spacious two-car attached garage, a powder room and the formal dining area. Stepping further into the home, a spacious open-concept contains your large kitchen with stainless appliances (range, microwave, dishwasher), granite countertops, a spacious breakfast nook, and large living area with stone-surround fireplace. Upstairs, a loft area awaits. This multipurpose area adjoins to two secondary bedrooms and a large guest bath. Down the hall, you will find the beautiful primary suite with luxurious en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Stop by today, you do not want to miss this opportunity!