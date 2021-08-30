 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $359,000

Come experience a beautiful, country setting on over 4 acres while being close to town, schools, and restaurants. Home is over 1500 sq ft with 3BR/1 BA, original hardwood flooring underneath carpet. Wood stove in living room, central air and oil heat with an above ground oil tank. Home has a cellar basement. 1 car carport with 2 driveways allow for plenty of parking space. Beautiful land with lots of mature trees and fruit trees. New roof in 2020. Located within the Mooresville Graded School District.

