This unit will not disappoint! Built in 2016, this 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome shows like new. Located in the desirable Waterlynn community, it is only minutes from Lowe's Corporate Headquarters, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and I-77. Beautiful custom touches include upgraded granite, cream color glazed kitchen cabinets and oil rubbed bronze finishes. 2 car garage & pull down attic with extra storage! It is beautiful and very well maintained.