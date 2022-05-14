3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $350,000

Is this the ranch home you have been waiting for? This gem has all the bells and whistles boasting oh so many upgrades! Pretty curb appeal with stacked stone entrance. Wide plank hardwoods throughout the main area, upgraded carpet in the bedrooms and neutral tile in the bathrooms. Large kitchen features beautiful beveled subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, 36" Skyline Effect cabinets and pantry. Electric range is in place with hook up for gas if new owner desires. Open concept living room has corner gas log fireplace accented by shiplap. Split bedroom plan offers privacy. Ceiling fan in primary bedroom and secondary bedrooms are pre-wired for fans. Both baths have comfort height toilets. Drop zone and hall laundry near garage entrance. Level backyard with extended patio. Energy star certified home. And did I mention meticulously clean?! Located close to vibrant downtown Mooresville's shops and restaurants, nearby park and in the Mooresville Graded School District.