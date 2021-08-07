Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in sought after Kensington Village. Close to Downtown Mooresville, and convenient to 77. Sellers have made numerous improvements to this one including widening the driveway, extending the patio, adding built-ins in garage, and adding a privacy fence. You have your own oasis in this back yard! Granite countertops and plenty of storage in this lovely kitchen. Open floor plan to family and living areas with beautifully added fireplace to anchor the space. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms including a primary bedroom suite with a huge walk-in closet. Laundry room is located upstairs along with a full common bath. You won't want to miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $350,000
