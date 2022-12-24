3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $349,995

One level living with no neighbors in direct back. This 2016 1 owner home is ready for it's new owner and move in ready. High ceilings, granite countertops in Kitchen and Baths are just a few of the beautiful finishes. With Plank flooring in common areas and carpet in bedrooms. Primary bedroom offers a spa like bathroom and shower. Extended Back Patio great for grilling or enjoying the weather overlooking a private yard. Steps from the playground directly outside of personal fence. Come check out this low maintenance home in Avalon today! Home Warranty provided. Refrigerator included.