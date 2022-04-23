3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $349,900

This is the house you will want to call home! It looks, feels and shows like a NEW home. The Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout the main level and spacious primary suite w/walk-in closet. The open living to kitchen area features a gas fireplace, beautiful granite countertops and a large island. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove, crown molding and arched openings are a stunning upgrade in this home, just to name a few. Upstairs features a bonus room w/walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms w/great closet space and a full bath w/a linen closet. Outside, the screened in porch is your private oasis with an additional patio designed w/pavers for grilling. Relax your cares away morning, noon & night!! Community features include clubhouse w/fitness center, kitchen/grill, meeting room, outdoor seating to host events, community garden & walking trails. Easy access to Mooresville & Davidson. Truly a MOVE-IN READY home that has been lovingly cared for!!