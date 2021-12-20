 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $345,000

Brick 3BR/2BA ranch on 1.3 acres...level lot. Needs TLC and updating. Great room with vaulted ceiling open to large kitchen. Wood burning fireplace. Split bedroom plan. Covered back porch. Carports for 2 and 3 vehicles at back of property. Close to Stutts Marina.

