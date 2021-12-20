3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $329,900

Walking distance to Downtown Mooresville. Home was built in 1889 and has been renovated for economical efficient contemporary living. Home has large heated & cooled UPPER LEVEL BONUS ROOM that could serve as a 4th bedroom, or could be utilized as exercise area, craft room, sewing room etc. 3 large bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms on main level. Nice size FULLY REMODELED KITCHEN with plenty of dining space and nice size great room. SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & ALL NEW CABINETRY in kitchen. Home also offers NEW HVAC, NEW VINYL WINDOWS, NEW VINYL SIDING, NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DOORS, NEW SHEETROCK, NEW SHUTTERS, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME, NEW COMMODES & VANITIES IN BATHROOMS. NEW COVERED BACK DECK, NEW 6" GUTTERS W/OVERSIZED DOWNSPOUTS. ROOF INSTALLED 2020. NEW ELECTRICAL, NEW PLUMBING. Fresh Recycled Asphalt driveway. .40 AC lot to perhaps build detached garage, so many possibilities. LOT IS ZONED COMMERCIAL CMX. Covered rocking chair front porch.