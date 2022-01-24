3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $329,000

Welcome home to the heart of Mooresville! With no HOA, and within walking distance to South Elementary, this beautiful brick ranch is the perfect place to start or grow your family. The recently updated kitchen (2017) opens up into a large living room and and formal dining room great for entertaining. Spacious main bedroom and fresh paint all around. Prefinished hardwood floors through most of the home. The backyard offers a large patio perfect for grilling and a fully fenced in backyard. Don't miss your chance at this Mooresville gem, it won't last!