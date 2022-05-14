 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $325,000

Showings begin Friday, May 13. Welcome home! This Beautiful townhome has a great location that is close to Lowes Corporate Headquarters, the Mooresville Hospital and many dining and shopping opportunities. It's only a few minutes to Exit 33. This home features an amazing kitchen with a very large island, granite countertops, gas range, and Stainless-Steel appliances. There is a nice drop zone and pocket office near the dining area. The primary bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in closet. This townhome also has a screened back porch and 1 car garage.

