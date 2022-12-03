3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $324,900

Welcome home to this charming 3-bedroom home that includes a loft/bonus area, 2.5 baths and has a bright open floor plan. This home is located in a small, private neighborhood on a corner lot. Upon entry you are greeted by the generous size great room the flows into the kitchen. The kitchen boosts a large center island, all stainless-steel appliances including refrigerator, smooth top range, dishwasher, built in microwave and walk-in pantry. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level of the home. The second floor features a spacious primary bedroom with an en suite primary bath that includes separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and a generous walk-in closet. There are two additional bedrooms along with a loft/bonus room area that has lots of potential uses. Private laundry room with washer and dryer are included. Large, level backyard with partial privacy fence. Home has been freshly painted and shows like a brand-new home. Located 5 minutes from downtown Mooresville.