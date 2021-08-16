 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $319,950

Welcome home to this spectacular Remodeled home sitting in the heart of Mooresville and walking distance to downtown! This 3Bd 2Bth offers Inspired aesthetics with modern living features. As you walk in you will appreciate almost 9ft ceilings lots of natural sunlight throughout! Spacious Livingroom with tray ceiling. Formal dinning room perfect to entertain. Spacious Galley kitchen offers new two tone cabinets with gold accent fixtures, SS Appliances, new elegant quartz countertops & red cedar shelfs for the perfect touch! Walk to the back & enjoy a cup of coffee in the new built deck or better yet a BBQ in a chill summer night! Enhanced Vinyl Plank Flooring through out main living areas, Fresh paint & new light Fixtures. Masters bedroom offers tons of space, walk-in closet, updated stand up shower with porcelain title, two sink vanity. Outside offers a large lot, New Hardy board siding & gutters & so much more. Schedule your showing Today this is not one you would want to miss!

