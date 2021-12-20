TeeterAtTheLake.com Cute...Cute...Cute!! This one is a keeper! :) You have to see it for yourself as it is just beautiful. All brick home has been remodeled and has new shed in the back. Large and level fenced backyard with gate to walk thru on one side and a gate on the other that you can drive thru as well. Privacy fence between you and the closest neighbor (entire yard is fenced in). Oversized 2-car carport, large enough for a suburban style car and a 4-runner style car at the same time. Fresh paint throughout. All new carpet in bedrooms, new tile in baths, and new laminate hardwood everywhere else. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and new countertops. HVAC is approx. 6 years old and roof is approx 2 years old. New windows. Landscaping is well maintained and gives this home a beautiful back drop. Permits not found. Make an appt. for a personalized showing today!!
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: Family of victim rushes out of Catawba courtroom after 'not guilty' verdict returned in murder case
- Updated
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested 30 people on felony drug charges since October.
Hundreds of frustrated Mooresville residents packed into the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Thursday night, all looking for answers for a problem that has plagued them for nearly a decade: the widening of N.C. 150.
- Updated
There’s a mass grave in Iredell County. It’s not too far outside of Downtown Statesville really. People drive near it all the time. Its off of…
- Updated
A Florida man was seriously injured early Friday morning when he was struck by own vehicle after it hit a parked tractor-trailer on the exit r…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 9-15. Li…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man a week ago on 14 counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.
Throughout my career in the private sector as well as during my service as a former member of the North Carolina State House of Representative…
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-setting amount of money for The Christian Mission’s capital campaign for the construction of a new facility in downtown Mooresville.
- Updated
Third Creek Middle and Third Creek Elementary schools were locked down Wednesday after the potential of a weapon was reported on campus, but a…