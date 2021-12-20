 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $315,000

TeeterAtTheLake.com Cute...Cute...Cute!! This one is a keeper! :) You have to see it for yourself as it is just beautiful. All brick home has been remodeled and has new shed in the back. Large and level fenced backyard with gate to walk thru on one side and a gate on the other that you can drive thru as well. Privacy fence between you and the closest neighbor (entire yard is fenced in). Oversized 2-car carport, large enough for a suburban style car and a 4-runner style car at the same time. Fresh paint throughout. All new carpet in bedrooms, new tile in baths, and new laminate hardwood everywhere else. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and new countertops. HVAC is approx. 6 years old and roof is approx 2 years old. New windows. Landscaping is well maintained and gives this home a beautiful back drop. Permits not found. Make an appt. for a personalized showing today!!

News Alert