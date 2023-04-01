This charming well maintained like new home offers upgraded features & it sits in the coveted Mill Neighborhood. The rocking chair covered front porch is ideal for relaxing. Once inside this immaculate home you will find an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, LVP flooring throughout the living areas & tons of natural light. The oversized living room is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts both a breakfast bar & island for more storage & dining space. The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliance, granite & an ample dining area. The primary bedroom over looks backyard & has 2 good sized closets, one of which is a walk-in closet. The primary ensuite offers dual vanities with granite and lots of storage space. The split bedroom floor gives two additional bedrooms & a hall bathroom at the front of home. The secondary bedrooms are off a small hallway lending to privacy from the common living areas. New Shed 2021 10X12. New Blinds 2021. This GEM won't last long!