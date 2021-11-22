 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $309,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $309,900

3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $309,900

Enjoy being in the heart of it all! This 3 BR brick end unit townhome is conveniently located within walking distance to great restaurants, Hoptown Brewery, Pure Barre, salons, cleaners, groceries, banks, and farmers market. This unit offers spacious living with hardwoods on main level, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. A large walk-in closet and double sinks adorn the master suite. A private fenced-in courtyard leads to your 2-car garage that offers plenty of storage space. Enjoy picnics in the neighborhood park and a community dog park too! Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer are included. Showings begin 11/3.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert