3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $309,900

Enjoy being in the heart of it all! This 3 BR brick end unit townhome is conveniently located within walking distance to great restaurants, Hoptown Brewery, Pure Barre, salons, cleaners, groceries, banks, and farmers market. This unit offers spacious living with hardwoods on main level, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. A large walk-in closet and double sinks adorn the master suite. A private fenced-in courtyard leads to your 2-car garage that offers plenty of storage space. Enjoy picnics in the neighborhood park and a community dog park too! Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer are included. Showings begin 11/3.