3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $305,000

Act quickly on this gem! Located in the desirable Fieldstone community and a short walk to Edgemore Park and Mooresville High School, this 3 Bed/1.5 Bath ranch is in the perfect location to enjoy the amenities of downtown. Large windows, sunroom, and beautifully landscaped fenced in backyard with a newly installed pergola make this house perfect for the nature lover. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, and open kitchen/dining room. Quiet neighborhood and no HOA fees. New roof 2021 and recent HVAC 2016.